Amitabh Bachchan sets the stage on fire as he grooves to Naezy's rap. Ranveer Singh amazed

Amitabh Bachchan with Naezy and Imtiaz Ali

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently broke into an impromptu gig at a recent event when rapper Naezy rapped his anthem. The rapper was performing on cleanliness anthem when Big B decided to show off his moves. Sharing photos from the event, Naezy wrote, ''Full hard scene #banegaswasthindia #naezy @amitabhbachchan @bgbngmusic.”

Well, what would one more want that seeing The Amitabh Bachchan grooving to his tunes? It was undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments of the rapper's life. As soon as Naezy shared pictures, his followers started dropping adorable comments. ''khatarnakk scene baa,'' a comment read, another user wrote, ''Neazy the baa.. Bombay number 70''.

Ranveer Singh also commented on the post. He wrote, ''Amitabh Bachchan Bole,'' followed by crown emoji. Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped some fire emojis in the comment section.

In case you have been living under a rock, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar is India's official entry to Oscars this year. The movie was inspired from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and Vivian Fernandes aka Divine.

This year in February when Gully Boy hit the theatres, impressed by the film, Amitabh Bachchan send appreciation messages to the cast of Zoya Akhtar's film. In his appreciation note to Vijay Varma who played the role of Moin Bhai in the film, Big B wrote that he observed him in Pink and is proud of his performance in Gully Boy. He lauded the ease with which the actor played a complex character.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre in the pipeline. His Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released recently on October 2 along with War.