Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares a gem on acting

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has shared his wisdom about acting on his latest post on Instagram. In an Instagram picture Big B posted, he looks dapper in formal suit and points at his figure that is dressed as a politician in khadi Nehru jacket, matching kadi cap and a deep pink kurta.

"An actor is a fool for God! Stop explaining yourself. Shut up and act!" he wrote.

The 78-year-old veteran recently took to his blog and wrote that the explosion of talent isn''t limited to just actors but in all departments of filmmaking.

"I am so fortunate to be living in this era when the opportunity is being got of witnessing the mightiest of talents invade the screen - well now of the TV and not the theatres - and leaving one stunned by their brilliance.

"The writing, the filming, the camera work, the exploitation of the regions in the country never seen before and then the most natural of performances explode before you and you feel so small and inadequate," Bachchan said.

The "Gulabo Sitabo" star said despite his career of over 50 years, there are many lessons he learns "each hour", especially when he watches new talents emerging.

"I am in awe of this new breed, I am in celebration of the fresh talent bursting out from the confines of the screen. I am looking at myself and feel so helpless, so small in front of them. What great moving pictures be made, in this realm of the year and years to come," he added.

Big B will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

He recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.