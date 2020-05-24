Amitabh Bachchan sends heartfelt Eid-ul-fitr 2020 greetings: Prayers on this auspicious day for peace

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan sends heartfelt Eid greetings: Prayers on this auspicious day for peace

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan never fails to wish his fans on special occasions. The actor on Sunday shared a heartfelt post on Instagram wishing fans on Eid-ul-Fitr 2020. The festival is celebrated on the first day of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal. The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan during which Muslims keep fast from sunrise to sunset. On the holy occasion, Big B prayed for peace and togetherness in the world.

Sharing a photograph of himself wishing fans on Eid, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE" Check out-

Many fans flooded the comments section with wishes and greeting to the actor as soon as the post surfaced the internet. On the other hand,

Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media during the lockdown. He keeps sharing his daily activities on Instagram with his fans. Recently, he shared a photo with his grandson Agastya. In the photo, the duo was seen working out in the gym.

A few days ago, Big B had also shared a motivational song 'Guzar Jayega' to encourage fans to be positive during the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar had voiced the song with over 60 Bollywood celebrities featuring in it. From actors like Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee, Sunny Leone, Kapil Sharma to singers like Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Ananya Birla, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Hans Raj Hans, Babul Supriyo, Richa Sharma and Vipin Aneja, the song aimed to spread the message that 'this too shall pass.

Guzar Jayega has been written and directed by Jay Verma and composed by Jazim Sharma. The lyrics are written by Siddhant Kaushal and Big B has narrated the anthem.song. Many singers have given their voices to the song.

