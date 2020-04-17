Amitabh Bachchan's blog clocks 12 years: Four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing everyday

Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan's blog clocks 12 years

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been in the industry for over five decades. Not just with his movies, the actor has been entertaining the viewers with his social media presence as well as his blog. On Friday, April 17, Big B's blog clocked 12 years and he is thrilled. Taking to social media, the actor shared a collage of his pictures in which he is seen giving different expressions along with an emoji of himself. He thanked fans for supporting him throughout this journey.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. !Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you "

There is no denying that Big B is a pro when it comes to social media. He keeps on trying new trends and follow the latest technology. On Thursday, he shared another interesting post in which he claimed that he is trying to go ahead og Artificial Intelligence. He wrote, "In the World of AI .. artificial intelligence and dunno what .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to .. I’m just trying to keep ahead .. all the cynics and the nay sayers called us in the Film Industry, ‘cartoons’ .. they shall not be too wrong in times to come .. NAAAHH .. jus kidding .. we shall survive and we shall overcome .. DAMN .. that’s such a cliche sentence .. !!! NO .., we’re cool !! Aren’t we .. COME ONNNNN !!"

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage