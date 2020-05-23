Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan is 'clueless' about Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Sujoy Ghosh tells him

Amitabh Bachchan seems to be clueless about Christopher Nolan's forthcoming biggie Tenet, evident from his hilarious Twitter conversation with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. On Friday, Sujoy Ghosh tweeted about the just released trailers of two films, Christopher Nolan's "Tenet", and Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo" featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The filmmaker wrote: "Tenet yesterday. gulabo sitabo today."

Reacting to his tweet, a completely confused Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Aie what is 'tenet' ??" "Films we are eagerly waiting for... but not being shown before official release," Sujoy explained.

aie what is 'tenet' ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 22, 2020

However, it seems Big B did not understand what is "Tenet" even after that. Instead, he complained most probably referring to his upcoming "Gulabo Sitabo" that he has not been shown the final film.

"But mera bhi TENET hai .. i have not been shown final movie," replied Amitabh Bachchan.

Reacting to the veteran actor's tweet, Sujoy Ghosh expressed in Bengali: "Sir my tenet is that GS ta fatafati hobey (Gulabo Sitabo will be amazing)."

Incidentally, the makers of the comedy drama "Gulabo Sitabo", which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, made headlines an while back announcing they were taking their film directly for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, bypassing traditional theatrical release.

In contrast, on Friday, Christopher Nolan made a characteristically quiet statement that his upcoming spectacular spy thriller "Tenet" would only release in theatres, with a declaration at the end of a new trailer that said: "Coming in theatres".

Needless to say, social media is thrilled, and netizens have been profusely showering Nolan with praise for his stance.

Interestingly, when Nolan arrived in India in 2018 on the occasion of a Kodak film facility opening in Mumbai, it was Bachchan who had blogged to confirm the news to the world for the first time.

Nolan's "Tenet" is one of the most aniticipated films in the coming months anywhere in the world. The film stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy and Indian actress Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Last September, key action scenes of the film were shot in a 10-day schedule at Mumbai's Gateway of India.

