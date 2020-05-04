Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional while remembering Rishi Kapoor during digital concert, watch video

Over 70 celebrities in the country came together to raise funds for the people affected with COVID-19 in India at a massive concert called iForIndia. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also participated in the concert and did her bit in raising the funds by talking about late actor Rishi Kapoor who recently passed away after a year-long battle with cancer.

In his speech,, Amitabh Bachchan reminisced the time spent with dear Chintu and how the late actor was the walking example of exuberance and life. He said what he also wrote about in his Instagram post remembering Rishi Kapoor. Big B recalled the times when he used to see a young Kapoor in the makeup room of the RK Studios where his father – showman Raj Kapoor, also used to prep up for his roles in the film. The actor then talked about visiting Kapoor’s house to meet Raj Kapoor and how he always found the late actor full of life

T 3520 - In Memoriam .. pic.twitter.com/zIlVUn3qpg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

He added how “when he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it as there was never an alternative, its genuineness was beyond question”. Talking about his playful attitude on and off sets, he said, “Even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up. Not just on set, if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation.”

Apart from the Kapoor family, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt were also a part of the puja that was performed to immerse Rishi Kapoor’s last remains in Banganga. The senior star passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8:45 AM after battling cancer for 2 years. The actor had been diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he sought treatment in New York for a year and returned to India in 2019. His last on screen presence was in the film The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika. Post his demise, the entire Bollywood was left mourning and fans poured in condolences to the family.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage