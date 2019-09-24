Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has often been hailed as the star of the millenium, will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to inform about the unanimous decision of the committee.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Javadekar posted.

The 76-year-old screen icon, who rose to stardom with his 'Angry Young Man' persona capturing the anger of the young generation in the 1970s with films such as Black, Paa, Piku, Zanjeer, Namak Haraam, Deewar, Agneepath, Anand, Namak Halal and Abhimaan among others.

In a career spanning five decades, Bachchan has given memorable performances film after film. Big B, as he is fondly referred to as by his fans, has also received National Award for Black and Piku.