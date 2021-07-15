Amitabh Bachchan cherishes father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's writings in latest Instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN BLOG Amitabh Bachchan enjoys father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's writings

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has kept his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan alive in his memories. The actor keeps going back to his father's works and remembers him with a smile. He has also voiced many of his works and enjoys listening to them and reading them. On Thursday, Big B shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen enjoying his father's writings. The actor wrote in Hindi, "पूज्य बाबूजी के लेखन से अपने आप को ज़्यादा दूर नहीं रखता ; और अब उनका उच्चारण , अपने स्वर में (Cannot keep myself very far away from the works of my respected father... now his works in my own voice)"

Big B also penned down his emotions in his blog. He said, "Never to keep distant the works of dear Babuji .. ever near and in the company now of all that was observed and heard and time spent with .. it is a wonder how much of the earliest remains with one .. and the recent from the years or days of hours just passed - a failure in the exercise of remembrance."

He added, "the look of reverence .. of the mind .. of the greatness and his genius .. all put together in that one night of stimulated rendition and never the satisfaction of it .. the need and desire of wanting to do it again .. till it falls into the space of the right tone graph and sentiment."

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that after a long day of work, he ended it with his 'babuji.' He also hinted that the fans will be treated with something soon which will join him with his father. He said, "this was but the night before and the work that finished late ended up in the work with Babuji , not for any personal pleasure - yes it always is , but the work with Babuji has a different connotation which I do hope in the days to come shall confront you and with the hope that it shall be received with the grace with which it was rendered."

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming slate of work includes 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra,' 'Mayday' and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Recently, he wrapped up his film Goodbye also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.