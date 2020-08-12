Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek share emotional posts on Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan paid a pictorial tribute to his late mother on her birth anniversary and remembered her with a silent prayer in his heart. The cine icon used his official blog to share pictures of his mother, Teji Bachchan, from different walks of life. Not just him, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also remembered her grandmother by sharing a vintage photo of his 'dadi' who was born on 12 August 1914. "In a few moments the birth of the 'most beautiful Ma in the World' .. August 12th... and a dear family friend pulls out a handwritten letter from Ma to her in 1977 and some of the thoughts are so beautiful and filled with the philosophical aesthetic of words," Big B began his post. While alongside the photo, Abhishek wrote, "Happy Birthday Dadi. I miss you."

The 77-year-old actor shared excerpts from the letter, which were: "affection, regard and love, when it comes gradually and keeps growing is more permanent, because it has passed the test of time. Time spares no one".

"Ever since I was a child I have valued home life above everything else. It is the one thing I am sure of and it's the whole point of my being with my children. Once they have been well loved, whatever life holds for them, they'll have known that security and love behind them. It will be their strength to carry them through their whole lives. Have you ever noticed that it is the ones who haven't been loved who grow up to hate so much? I believe in the emancipation of women but not at the cost of ones home. For in their emancipation women are losing what has always made them emotionally superior to men - their tenderness and essential warmth of heart," she wrote in the letter.

"I have only loved and loved wisely. For love never asks for anything, except perhaps a smile or two.. Love asks not, "What can you give to me?" But, "What can I give to you?".. this has been my personal philosophy , with regard to my husband, my sons and my friends," she concluded.

The letter made Big B very emotional as he wrote: "It would be a sacrilege for me to say any more.. I close.. and with a silent prayer and remembrance."

Teji, who was a social activist, was born into a Khatri Sikh Punjabi family in Faisalabad, Punjab, India. She got married to Amitabh's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in 1941. She died at the age of 93 in 2007 following prolonged illness.

