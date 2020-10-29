Ameesha Patel shares horrific experience of Bihar Election Campaigning: Could have been raped and killed

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMEESHAPATEL9 Ameesha Patel shares horrific experience of Bihar Election Campaigning

Actress Ameesha Patel opened up about her recent bad experience of the Bihar Election Campaigning when she feared for her life. The actress called it a 'nightmare' and said that she 'could have been raped or killed.' Speaking to India Today, Ameesha revealed that while campaigning for an LJP candidate Prakash Chandra in Bihar recently, she feared for her life.

Ameesha Patel said, "I was so scared for my life and for the team of people that were with me that I had no choice but to quietly play along till I safely reached Bombay. Even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai, he started sending threatening calls and messages and asking me to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him..." However, Chandra has denied all such allegations.

The actress also claimed that Chandra made her miss her evening flight and threatened her to if she didn't agree to go along. Ameesha said, "But when I reached Mumbai I had to let the world know the truth. I could have been raped and killed. My car was surrounded at all times by his people and they would refuse to let my car move till I didn’t do as he said. He trapped me. And put my life in danger. This was his way of operating."

Reacting to Ameesha Patel's statements, Chandra told India Today, "I believe in winning elections on the basis of people’s vote but one of my relatives organised her [Patel’s] rally in Obra. All security arrangements were made for her. The Daudnagar police station in-charge was present in her security detail. None of what she has claimed happened. Does Bihar not have artists?"

He further said that Ameesha has agreed to make a video in his favour for the Bihar polls and has even demanded Rs 10 lakh. He said, "I am an educated person and keep educated company. She was given full protection here. Her claims are completely baseless"

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage