Allu Arjun’s title walk in Pushpa reminds fans of Anil Kapoor’s Majnu Bhai in Welcome; see mash-up video

Anil Kapoor’s iconic Majnu Bhai in the film Welcome has been one of the most loved characters of all time. It enjoys a massive fan base of its own. So naturally, when Allu Arjun’s rendition of Pushpa Raj reminded fans of Anil Kapoor’s tilted shoulder walk in Welcome, they immediately jumped into action.

Recently, a social media user, in a mash-up video, juxtaposed Allu Arjun’s tilted walk in Pushpa with Anil Kapoor’s walk from his cult 2007 film Welcome. Pointing out how both walks are identical, the user wrote that as hard as Pushpa tries, he can’t match Majnu Bhai’s swag in Welcome and went on to call Anil Kapoor a ‘king’.

He wrote, "Kitni bhi machak kar chal lo Pushpa, Majnu Bhai ki barabari nahi kar paaoge!"

The video has caught the attention of the internet with netizens flocking to it and making it viral. One of the users wrote, "Majnu bhai super se bhi uper hai." Another said, "True..gmforst thing I also noticed in that movie is walk of anil Kapoor sir by pushpa."

Anil Kapoor too shared the video on his social media and expressed his gratitude. He wrote, "Thank you, brother."

Take a look:

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, had hit the theatres on December 17. It has been a grand success at the box office and has earned Rs 100.85 crore for its Hindi version going into its seventh week. The movie's dialogues and songs have been trending on social media with fans creating their own version of the reels on the film's popular lines and its peppy music. It has given birth to several new trends on social media. Many celebrities including David Warner, Hardik Pandya have also shown keen interest in the viral trends and have taken part.

Pushpa: The Rule will be the second part of this Sukumar directorial. The movie will begin filming soon and will be released later this year.