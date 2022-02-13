Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor soak in Valentine's Day spirit in this new romantic pic from Brahmastra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHRISSUCCESS Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

As Valentine's Day is just a day away, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' treated fans with a romantic still of the lead pair. In the photo, the on-screen and off-screen couple can be seen lost in each other's eyes as they stand on opposite sides of a gate. Alia is placing her hand on Ranbir's as they lovingly steal gaze. The picture has since then gone viral on social media and is being widely shared across fan pages.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's new photo from Brahmastra:

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a while now. Their first film together 'Brahmastra' will be released this year. The film is Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious project and has been in the making for over 6 years, and this will be Ayan's first film after a period of eight years after 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

While most details about the project have been kept under wraps, a motion poster of the film that blends the themes of mythology and sci-fi was released last year in December. The motion poster starts off from the depths of the earth and transposes to the nebulae set in the vast eternity of the universe, alternating between warm and cool colours.

It features voice overs by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who familiarise the audience with what's about to unfold. Blending the themes of mythology and sci-fi, it speaks about ancient powers that are unfathomable to the general masses before lead actor Ranbir Kapoor makes an appearance with Lord Shiva overlooking him.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, 'Brahmastra' has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, and will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.