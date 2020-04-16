Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt is all praises for Madhuri Dixit's new dance initiative amid lockdown

Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to come out in support of her 'Kalank' co-star Madhuri Dixit initiative. The latter has been raising awareness about the ongoing pandemic and even started online dance lessons for all her fans. While the initiative has been receiving an enormous response from the audience, Alia's support is sure to help more and more fans learn from the one of Bollywood's best.

“Such a great initiative @dancewithMD Everyone, here’s your chance to learn from the best, while staying indoors. Visit http://bit.ly/DWMFreeClassesEveryWeek to start learning now #StayHomeStaySafe #LearnAMove @MadhuriDixit.”, Alia Bhatt tweeted.

In the video, Madhuri can be heard saying that it’s been almost three weeks that the entire world is trapped and there is no such guarantee as to when will the things turn back to normal. So to spread some joy and happiness through dancing, Dance with Madhuri has started a campaign. Every week two of the best dance lessons would be available for everyone for free.

On danicng with Madhuri Dixit on Kalank Ghar More Pardesiya song, Alia earlier said, "I was lucky that it wasn't a dance-off. Madhuri ma'am could sense my tension; she was constantly instructing me on how to conduct myself. She ensured I performed everything perfectly - from the expressions to the steps."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage