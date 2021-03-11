Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt confirms being tested negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday informed that she has tested negative for Covid-19. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared the health update. In a statement, Alia revealed that she has resumed work from today. The '2 States' actress thanked her fans for good wishes and advised them to wear mask with a hashtag #MaskHai Zaroori.

Alia's Instagram story read "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHai Zaroori."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt informed that she has tested negative for Covid-19. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared the health update.

On Monday evening, Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Randhir Kapoor had reportedly said that while Ranbir is unwell, he was not clear about the nature of his illness.

In December last year, while shooting for 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19.

She had shared on Instagram, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice, and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep a safe distance."

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others have been infected with the virus.

(With ANI Inputs)