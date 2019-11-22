Alia Bhatt turns beautiful bride for latest advertisement (Pics, Video)

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, is making everyone fall in love with her. The pretty actress has turned a bride for a latest advertisement and, the pictures are simply stunning.

While Alia looks splendid in a bride's avatar, fans are eagerly waiting to see how she will be looking her her wedding. The actress is dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and rumours were doing the rounds recently that they are going to get married soon.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

The ad shows the Raazi actress walking down the aisle to her groom at their wedding. At first, she doubts herself but then pumps herself up. The ad shows Alia in different shades. Sometimes, she plays underconfident, then sassy, doubtful again, then emotional and again confident.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and S. S. Rajamouli's RRR with N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn.

