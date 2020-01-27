Akshay Kumar looks fierce in Bachchan Pandey’s new look, announces new release date

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar looks fierce in Bachchan Pandey’s new look

Akshay Kumar surprised the fans with a new look of his much-awaited film Bachchan Pandey. The actor took to social media on Monday to share the look and announced the new release date of the film as well. He wrote, “New look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey!” Check out the look here-

Akshay has changed the release date after a request from Aamir Khan for the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The superstar took to Twitter on Sunday to thank Akshay and wrote, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love.”

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

In Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar will be seen romancing his Houseful 4 co0star Kriti Sanon. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment earlier wrote on Twitter: "We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!"

The film which had been scheduled for Christmas 2020 release earlier will as per the latest reports go on floors in February 2020. A closed source told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a massy character and has several oneliners tailor-made for Akshay. A lot of time was also spent on designing his look.” The film is directed by Farhad Samji and a poster of the film has already been released. Have a look:

