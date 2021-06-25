Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary, says life hasn’t been same

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, penned an emotional note in the loving memory of his late father Veeru Devgan. "I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life has not been the same since," he wrote on Instagram on the occasion of his father's birth anniversary. Along with it, Ajay posted a throwback picture of him with his father.

For the unversed, Veeru Devgan was a renowned action-choreographer and stunt director. He passed away on May 27, 2019, at the age of 85.

Fans also paid their tributes to the late star Veeru Devgan. "Happy birthday to one of the super talented persons in the industry. He was a legend," a user commented. "Love this picture of you and your father," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and producer Dil Raju on Friday announced that they are collaborating for the Hindi remake of Telugu film "Naandhi", the makers announced. Devgn and Raju have acquired the rights of 2021 crime courtroom drama, which was directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Satish Vegesna.

The Telugu film, starring Allari Naresh in the lead, chronicled the story of Surya Prakash, an under trial prisoner, who is falsely accused of murder, awaiting judgement. Devgn said the aim is to reach out to a larger audience, through Hindi remake.

Taking to Twitter, devgn wrote, "Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi!"

Apart from this, Ajay will be seen in 'MayDay', 'Maidan' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

