Friday, March 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. After Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra preaches about 'namaste' amid coronavirus outbreak

After Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra preaches about 'namaste' amid coronavirus outbreak

Looking at the current coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and urged everyone to greet using 'Namaste.'

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2020 12:31 IST
After Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra preaches about 'namaste' amid coronavirus outbreak

After Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra preaches about 'namaste' amid coronavirus outbreak

The world these days is fighting from the pandemic coronavirus which took its birth in the Wuhan city of China. Governments of countries, celebrities, leaders and everyone else are discussing the various ways in which one can protect themself from COVID-19. Sailing in the same boat, various Bollywood celebrities have also shared advisories on social media about the same. Everyone is talking about how instead of hugging or handshaking, people should now opt for the traditional Indian way of doing 'namaste' to greet everyone. In the wake of the same, The Sky Is Pink actress Priyanka Chopra too tweeted about the importance of 'Namaste' as a greeting gesture amidst the worldwide outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

Sharing a video on Instagram on how the actress has always shown a strong pitch for 'namaste.' Captioning the same, PeeCee wrote, "It’s all about the Namaste An old but also a new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!" 

Priyanka Chopra has always indulged in greeting with a 'namaste' be it during the Golden Globes or the Oscars red carpet. 

Namaste has become the new hello as everyone is talking about the same. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Salman Khan were the first ones to suggest namaste as a greeting through social media posts.

View this post on Instagram

Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago.... @beingstrongindia

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Not only this, in the worldwide scenario too US President Donald Trump, Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were seen greeting using a 'namaste.'

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News