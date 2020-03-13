After Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra preaches about 'namaste' amid coronavirus outbreak

The world these days is fighting from the pandemic coronavirus which took its birth in the Wuhan city of China. Governments of countries, celebrities, leaders and everyone else are discussing the various ways in which one can protect themself from COVID-19. Sailing in the same boat, various Bollywood celebrities have also shared advisories on social media about the same. Everyone is talking about how instead of hugging or handshaking, people should now opt for the traditional Indian way of doing 'namaste' to greet everyone. In the wake of the same, The Sky Is Pink actress Priyanka Chopra too tweeted about the importance of 'Namaste' as a greeting gesture amidst the worldwide outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

Sharing a video on Instagram on how the actress has always shown a strong pitch for 'namaste.' Captioning the same, PeeCee wrote, "It’s all about the Namaste An old but also a new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!"

Priyanka Chopra has always indulged in greeting with a 'namaste' be it during the Golden Globes or the Oscars red carpet.

Namaste has become the new hello as everyone is talking about the same. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Salman Khan were the first ones to suggest namaste as a greeting through social media posts.

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. 🙏🙏 #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

Not only this, in the worldwide scenario too US President Donald Trump, Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were seen greeting using a 'namaste.'

Namaste 🙏🏻 🙏🏻



See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on ‘how to do namaste properly’. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/P1bToirPin — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 12, 2020

Président Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a namaste, a graceful gesture that he has retained from his India visit in 2018 pic.twitter.com/OksoKjW7V8 — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) March 11, 2020

Netanyahu announcing Israel's new extreme measures against #corona. Orders Israelis to stop shaking hands, suggests following Indian custom of namaste instead. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8dGZUUtwEU — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) March 4, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.

