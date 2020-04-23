After Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta enjoys monopoly with family amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed in various countries, people are finding out different ways to keep themselves entertained while they quarantine with their family. Playing board games is definitely the most common choice amongst people these days who are switching to games like Monopoly and Ludo. One amongst those is Bollywood actress Preity Zinta who recently shared a glimpse of how she and her family including husband Gene Goodenough are enjoying a game of Monopoly which the actress won, considering the fact that she's wearing the crown on her head. Previously, it was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who indulged themselves in the board game along with their parents.
Preity took to her Instagram to share two photos one which shows her wearing a crown sitting by the side of her family while the other one featured Monopoly cards and plastic handcuffs for players sent to jail. Captioning the same, she wrote, "It’s good to be Queen #monoplyqueen #day42 #boardgames #stayhome #staysafe #family #fun #ting." Have a look:
Coming to Anushka, she shared the picture of her game which was won by Virat and captioned it as, "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow."
View this post on Instagram
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
Coming back to Preity, she has been quite active on social media and is sharing videos of what's keeping her busy amid the lockdown. She's been exercising amid the lockdown to keep herself fit and her videos also feature her dog Bruno. Have a look at some here:
View this post on Instagram
जान है तो जहान है 🤩 There will always be distractions but don’t let that come in your way of being fit & healthy 🙏💪👍 #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #stayfit #ting #worldhealthday #tuesdaymotivation #quarantinedays @bruno_thebrave_ #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war ( it’s great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies ) and I get to do biceps curls💪 Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he’s too heavy but we still did a few 👍 This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will NOT break our spirit. #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #day24 #quarantine #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #bruno #ting
On the professional front, Preity Zinta has worked in films such as Dil Se, Salaam Namaste and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Her last Bollywood project was the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit.
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries