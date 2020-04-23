After Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta enjoys monopoly with family amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed in various countries, people are finding out different ways to keep themselves entertained while they quarantine with their family. Playing board games is definitely the most common choice amongst people these days who are switching to games like Monopoly and Ludo. One amongst those is Bollywood actress Preity Zinta who recently shared a glimpse of how she and her family including husband Gene Goodenough are enjoying a game of Monopoly which the actress won, considering the fact that she's wearing the crown on her head. Previously, it was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who indulged themselves in the board game along with their parents.

Preity took to her Instagram to share two photos one which shows her wearing a crown sitting by the side of her family while the other one featured Monopoly cards and plastic handcuffs for players sent to jail. Captioning the same, she wrote, "It’s good to be Queen #monoplyqueen #day42 #boardgames #stayhome #staysafe #family #fun #ting." Have a look:

Coming to Anushka, she shared the picture of her game which was won by Virat and captioned it as, "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow."

Coming back to Preity, she has been quite active on social media and is sharing videos of what's keeping her busy amid the lockdown. She's been exercising amid the lockdown to keep herself fit and her videos also feature her dog Bruno. Have a look at some here:

On the professional front, Preity Zinta has worked in films such as Dil Se, Salaam Namaste and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Her last Bollywood project was the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit.

