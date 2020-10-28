Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 4: Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma thank fans for their abundant love

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' turns 4

Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clocks 4 years today. With a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan, the romantic drama performed really well at the box-office. The film redefined the power of 'ek tarfa pyaar'. To mark its 4th anniversary, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a special video to thanks fan for showering love on his fim.

He posted a special video containing various stills from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with its title track playing in the background.

The title track by Arijit Singh became a chartbuster upon its release. He captioned the video as, "#4yearsofaedilhaimushkil ...The celebration of love even if it's "ek tarfa" ....thank you for the abundant love the film continues to get and the music that soulfully lives on....".

The video is introduced with the words, "A tale of hearts, woven together by love, friendship and heartbreak."

The producer-director thanked everyone for loving the film.

Anushka Sharma shared the video from the official page of Dharma Productions on her Instagram story. Posting the video Dharma Productions captioned it, "To the hearts drenched in one-sided love, this film through its emphatic soundtrack and emotions feels like a warm embrace. Celebrating 4 years of love, friendship and heartbreak...celebrating #AeDilHaiMushkil today! #4YearsOfADHM."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma shared the video from the official page of Dharma Productions on her Insta story

The film had special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Lisa Haydon. This was Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with Anushka and Aishwarya.

