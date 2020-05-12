Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh distributes food among needy on his birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANJHAVIKRAMSINGH Ranjha Vikram Singh distributes food among needy on his birthday

Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh celebrated his birthday on Tuesday with a good deed. He cooked food and distributed it among the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. "It was a little unusual for me to sit at home during my birthday. I thought 'let's just do something for the people who are less fortunate'," he said.

So, he got into the kitchen and prepared puri-bhaji and halwa.

"I cooked meals, packed them and then distributed them (in the Versova area). The entire world is going through distress and we all can do our bit. We might think it is nothing and it doesn't matter, but on the whole it can change the entire scenario. I would like to thank everyone for all the wishes that are pouring in. Let's all stay united against this deadly pandemic," he said.

On the work front, Ranjha will be seen in the film "Fauji Calling".

