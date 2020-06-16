Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN When Chhota B worked with Big B for the first time

Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday went down memory lane and recalled working with his father Amitabh Bachchan for tin he first time in 2005, in the films "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Sarkar".

"Year-2005.. The year the flood gates opened! #Buntyaurbabli #Sarkar #Dus #Antarmahal #Bluffmaster Wow. All these films in a year. Any actor will tell you that it is a dream of theirs to act with 'The Amitabh Bachchan', in 2005 this fan got not one but two opportunities," Abhishek wrote, referring to the fact that he had worked with his father in "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Sarkar".

Abhishek, who made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's "Refugee", will complete 20 years in Bollywood in the end of June. Reminiscing his journey, Abhishek has started sharing a lot of posts about his two decades in films.

Sharing his experience working on the films which he had done in the year of 2005, Abhishek added: "There is so much to share about all the films I did in 2005... perhaps, some other time and some other medium. For now, as I reminisce... I'm eternally grateful to get the opportunity to be a part of these films. Never had I imagined that I would be a part of even one 'career defining movie' ( you always hope ) to be a part of 5, that too in the same year is unbelievable."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage