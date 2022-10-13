Abhiishek Mohta is back with another music video “Tumko Jabse Dekha”

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abhiishek Mohta is back with another music video

After the success of 'Tu Hai Wahi', music producer Abhiishek Mohta is back with another music video titled 'Tumko Jabse Dekha'. The music video features his previous album’s actress Shezali Sharma. Directed by Deepank Sharma, the song features Asif Javed as the singer, Abhiishek has penned the lyrics along with Malav Dave.

Earlier, Abhiishek Mohta had co-produced 2020’s “Tu hai Wahi” music video with Sweta and Jyotii. The famous actor Shezali Sharma had featured in the album and was sung by popular singer Asif Javed. The beautifully woven lyrics were written by Abhiishek himself.

During the earlier part of his career, Abhiishek Mohta tried his hands on various jobs from graphic designer to salesperson. He also lied about his living conditions to his family. But all of his trials and tribulations didn’t go in vain. He persevered! He works as an actor, fashion influencer, casting director, and management crew in shows. Have you heard about popular drama “Crime Patrol 2.0”? The artist acted as a casting director there.

He also worked in the creative management team in the popular show on the Colors channel “Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran.” He is also a writer His romance novella is called “Once Upon Us” which came out on the 6th of November, 2019. This was Abhiishek’s first book written in a trilogy.

