Aamir Khan relishes pani-puri with fans ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer launch at IPL 2022 Final

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Laal Singh Chaddha trailer will release tomorrow

Aamir Khan is all set to unveil the trailer of the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha in the finale of IPL 2022 on 29th May. This would be for the first time in the history of the world of advertising and marketing that a trailer is to be launched in the second strategic time of 2.30 minutes in the first innings on World Television. A day ahead of the trailer's grand launch, Aamir enjoyed some gala time with fans and media as he relished some pani puri. Dressed in a white t-shirt paired with a pink shirt and blue bottoms, Aamir looked dapper in casuals. It seemed that the actor is super excited for the trailer launch.

Check out the pictures below:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aamir Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha trailer launch

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aamir Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha trailer launch

For a long time, Aamir Khan has been promoting Laal Singh Chaddha with Irfan Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh on social media handles. He had announced that he will be releasing the trailer of the film during the second strategic timeout of the first innings of the IPL 2022 final match. Recently, Kareena also joined the promotions. Take a look!

About Laal Singh Chaddha

'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan's comedy-drama, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers of 'Laal Singh Chadha' recently released two songs from the film, 'Kahani' and 'Main Ki Karan', which have won the hearts of fans. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh and is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is adapted from the American movie 'Forrest Gump'which was released in 1994 in the United States. It will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.