Varun Dhawan enjoys Sunday lunch date with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, watch video 

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal often hang out together. The couple also goes on vacations and getaways.

New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2019 17:18 IST
Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted rushing out of a restaurant with his lady love Natasha Dalal in Mumbaion Sunday. In a video, shared on Instagram page of a celebrity photographer, Varun, who readily poses for the paparazzi, seems to be evading the lensmen and hastily making his way to the car.

Varun is seen in black track pants and a green T-shirt with slogan 'Pardon My French' at the back, and a cap. Natasha is seen sporting a skirt and a white T-shirt with her hair kept loose. 

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but has kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha. 

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal often hang out together. The couple also goes on vacations and getaways. Varun has gradually started sharing their pictures on social media and we totally love it. However, the couple refrains from indulging in any PDA.

Recently, Varun Dhawan opened up on marriage with Natasha Dalal and said, "It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.” Natasha Dalal is also very close to Varun’s parents as she was spotted attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s reception event with them. When Varun was asked about the bond of his girlfriend with his parents, he said, “She (Natasha) and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family".

