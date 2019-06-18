Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh pens down heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and others after India’s iconic win

Ranveer Singh, who stole the limelight during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019, again did something unexpected. Like the wild tiger, free and ferocious, Ranveer Singh walked the ground at Manchester. Not just he personally acknowledged each and every sportsperson, he also turned into the commentator for the day. Each of his gesture and word was full of confidence and pride towards the Nation. His pictures and videos go viral on the internet, which left the entire Nation fall in love with them yet again. Now, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to pay his gratitude to highly talented cricket players of our country.

Ranveer Singh has shared pictures with the God of cricket- Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricket team Captain- Virat Kohli, the young and bold- Hardik Pandya, The Bengal Tiger- Saurav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Brian Charles Lara, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Kannur Lokesh Rahul. Not just this, he even shared a video where he is cheering up for team India with passion and charisma.

Check posts

Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Virat Kohli. He wrote, "Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. @virat.kohli"

He captioned his picture with Sachin Tendulkar as, "MASTER BLASTER !!!@sachintendulkar"

Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Saurav Ganguly and wrote, "Prince of Calcutta!

God of the off-side!Bengal Tiger!

#SauravGanguly

DADA AMI TOMAKE BHALOBASHI !"

Sharing a picture with Shikhar Dhawan, Ranveer Singh wrote, "A beacon of positive energy! A true exemplar of the champion mindset and gentlemanly conduct! Always invigorating to meet him! Saari duniya jise GABBAR ke naam se jaanti hai! @shikhardofficial wish you a speedy recovery, Shera!"

Watch Ranveer Singh cheering for team India during World Cup 2019!