Ranu Mondal records new song with Himesh Reshammiya. Watch video

Himesh Reshammiya took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the recording session with Ranu Mondal.

New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2019 20:07 IST
Ranu Mondal records new song with Himesh Reshammiya

After recording her first song "Teri meri kahani", internet sensation Ranu Mondal has sung another track for singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, titled "Aadat".

Reshammiya on Friday took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the recording session of the song, which will be featured in his upcoming movie "Happy Hardy And Heer",

He captioned the video: "After the epic blockbuster track 'Teri meri kahani', recorded another track 'Aadat' from 'Happy Hardy And Heer', in the divine voice of Ranu Mandol , here's the glimpse of the song , the alaap and voice over is the theme of 'Happy, Hardy And Heer, thanks for all your love and support."

Mondal became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai" on a railway platform went viral on the internet.

The video went viral in no time and turned Mondal into a singing sensation on the internet. It also paved way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood.

