Ranbir Kapoor spends quality time with Rishi Kapoor and Bharat Sahni, mother Neetu Kapoor showers praises

Ranbir Kapoor spends quality time with Rishi Kapoor and Bharat Sahni

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped by the Varanasi schedule of his upcoming film Brahmastra and now he is in New York to spend some quality time with his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Ever since Ranbir has set foot in NYC, the two veteran actors have been treating fans with pictures of their special moments together. From going out on family dinner dates to roaming around in the city, the pictures clearly show how happy they all are in each other’s company. Just recently, Neetu Kapoor treated fans with a picture of Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Bharat Sahni and it was all hearts.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a picture of her three main men in the family- Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Bharat Sahni and captioned it with most beautiful words. In the picture, the three men are seen posing for the click as they all stepped out for lunch. Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture saying, “Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!! my super men #threescompany #familytime.” Check out the post here-

Not just Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also flew away to New York to soend some time with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. While in this picture Alia Bhatt is nowhere to be seen, her pictures with the Kapoor family went viral a few days ago when they were joined by Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan as well.

Neetu Kapoor herself shared a family picture featuring Alia Bhatt and wrote, “Your family is your whole world. So so many LOVES in these beautiful moments.” As soon as she posted the same, Alia’s mother Soni Radzan was the first one to comment and said, “All looking so well and happy.” There were three pictures that were shared by Neetu. The first showed Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir and Alia and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Alia wore a white shirt with blue denims while Ranbir was seen in black T-shirt.

