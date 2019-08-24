Janhvi Kapoor mercilessly trolled for holding a book upside down

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was in New Delhi to attend the launch event of Hindi edition of Calling Sehmat. For unversed, Alia Bhatt's Raazi, which released last year is based on this Harinder Sikka's book. The actress looked beautiful in a floral print saree with a pair of danglers. However, a goof-up by Janhvi at the launch event resulted in incessant trolling.

Janhvi while unveiling the Hindi version of Calling Sehmat held the book upside down. Soon after the pictures hit the internet, netizens, in no time noticed it and began trolling her. ''Is she holding the book upside down....seriously!!! Girl ur at a buk launch!!! Atleast hold d buk right and show sum respect,'' commented a user. ''Holding the book upside down and launching it !!,'' read another comment.

Janhvi is currently busy with her two films- Roohi-Afza and Kargil Girl. While in Roohi-Afza, she will star opposite Rajkummar Rao, in Kargil Girl, the actress is playing the role of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. She is one of the first women combat aviators to enter the war zone during Kargil war. The team of Kargil Girl has shot in Lucknow and Georgia. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Roohi-Afza will hit the theatres on March 20 next year. It is a horror-comedy. She will also be seen in Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.