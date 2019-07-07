Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Deepika Padukone wishes husband Ranveer Singh a very Happy Birthday with adorable throwback picture

Deepika Padukone wishes husband Ranveer Singh a very Happy Birthday with adorable throwback picture

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, wife Deepika Padukone posted a heartwarming message with a childhood picture.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2019 6:32 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Deepika Padukone wishes husband Ranveer Singh a very Happy Birthday with adorable throwback picture

As Bollywood's powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, scores of celebrities flooded the social media with wishes for the actor. Now, the wait for actress Deepika Padukone to post a special birthday message for her husband Ranveer Singh is over. The Piku actress shared an adorable throwback picture of Ranveer with a heartfelt message that will surely make you go aww.

Taking to her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone said, "Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you.".

Ranveer and Deepika are currently in London, where the couple is busy with their upcoming film '83. On his birthday, Ranveer did treat us to his first look as cricketer Kapil Dev from the film. He bears an uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev and said, "On my special day, here's presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV.

India Tv - Ranveer as Kapil Dev in 83

Ranveer as Kapil Dev in 83

DeepVeer got married in a two-part wedding ceremony in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. The couple first had a wedding as per Konkani traditions and later married in a traditional Sindhi ceremony. 

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAlia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and others wish Ranveer Singh on 34th birthday Next StoryTiger Shroff's special post for his 'Super Teacher' Hrithik Roshan wins the internet  