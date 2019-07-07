Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone wishes husband Ranveer Singh a very Happy Birthday with adorable throwback picture

As Bollywood's powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, scores of celebrities flooded the social media with wishes for the actor. Now, the wait for actress Deepika Padukone to post a special birthday message for her husband Ranveer Singh is over. The Piku actress shared an adorable throwback picture of Ranveer with a heartfelt message that will surely make you go aww.

Taking to her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone said, "Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you.".

Ranveer and Deepika are currently in London, where the couple is busy with their upcoming film '83. On his birthday, Ranveer did treat us to his first look as cricketer Kapil Dev from the film. He bears an uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev and said, "On my special day, here's presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV.

Ranveer as Kapil Dev in 83

DeepVeer got married in a two-part wedding ceremony in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. The couple first had a wedding as per Konkani traditions and later married in a traditional Sindhi ceremony.