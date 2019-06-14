Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to dance with Loveratri’s Warina Hussain in Munna Badnaam Hua song?

After treating his fans with his last release Bharat, Salman Khan has set on the journey to impress the fans once again with Chulbul Panday. The actor has moved on to his next film Dabangg 3 in which Salman Khan will be seen reprising the popular cop character. The actor has already wooed the fans in his cop avatar, either through his dancing or through his dialogues. Similar is expected with Dabangg 3 as well and looks like the actor is gearing up for an item number as well in this film. The latest reports suggest that Loveratri star Warina Hussain has been roped in for the song Munna Badnaam Hua in Dabangg 3.

Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan and Dabangg 3 team were looking for someone who could do justice to the special number, and they zeroed in on Warina Hussain. So now, Salman will match steps with Warina on Munna Badnaam Hua. A source was quoted as telling the daily, "She shot for the song in a four-day schedule beginning from June 8 at Mehboob studio. Salman and Warina had a great time shooting for the song which has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Kamaal Khan of O O Jaane Jaana fame and Badshah. This time the song is set in a modernised dhaba and Warina will be seen in an Indo-Western outfit. Her look is created by Salman's designer, Ashley Lobo."

Salman Khan was the one who launched Warina Hussain in Bollywood opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film Loveyatri. The report further suggests that Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the song, and it is unlike any of the special songs seen in Dabangg and Dabangg 2. However, earlier it was Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan who added that extra oomph to the film with their killer moves.

Talking about the starcast, Dimple Kapadia, who had played the role of Salman's mother Naini Devi in the movie will mark her comeback yet again. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha, who is seen as Chulbul’s wife, will also reprise her role. The film will hit the screens on December 20, 2019.

