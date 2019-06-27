Anubhav Sinha pens down open letter to Karni Sena, says ‘Cannot have a conversation with threats of killing me’

Anubhav Sinha pens down open letter to Karni Sena

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer upcoming Bollywood movie Article 15 has been witnessing a lot of controversies ever since the trailer of the film popped on the internet. Many organizations and people have raised objection in the release of the film stating that it hurts the sentiments of the particular castes. While the makers of the film have denied demeaning any person or caste in the film, the controversies haven’t made the way for them. In order to give a clarification for the film, director Anubhav Sinha took to his social media to share an open letter stating that he won’t be able to make a conversation if he keeps getting threat calls of killing him or raping his sister.

In the letter written in Hindi, the filmmaker wrote, "We live in a civilised society and we should respect each other. My upcoming film also talks about this. First of all, I want to make you understand that a film's trailer cannot tell the entire story of the film. It is not possible. A trailer is an effort to show the story of the film in an attractive manner by uniting different pieces from the film. Please don't judge any film by its trailer in future as well. The chances are rare that any film will try to disrespect any community of a society. I am saying this on the behalf of all the members of the filmmaking fraternity."

He added, "Protesting on the basis of your assumptions not only wastes your time but ours as well. Your time should be utilised in social welfare as, I believe, it is usually utilised."

An open letter to all offended from my film's trailer #ARTICLE15 pic.twitter.com/LE8QTjpkLx — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 26, 2019

Anubhav Sinha also requested the protesters to read the reviews of the film to ensure that the film doesn’t show anything negative about any caste and then take their decision. He also wrote, "Your time is extremely valuable and you should utilise it in nation building as you have been doing. The nation needs you. I am sorry if the trailer has caused you any confusion and request you to watch the film. Article 15 is about the country you are so dedicatedly working for."

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Article 15 hits the screens on June 28.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page