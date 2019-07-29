Akshay Kumar helps us beat Monday Blues with his latest Instagram post

Monday, July 29, 2019
     
Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood who will be next seen in Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Good News took to his Instagram account on Monday Morning and is definitely helping us to beat the Monday Blues.

New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2019 12:24 IST
Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood is all gearing up for the release of Mission Mangal o August 15, 2019. The movie is based on true events and also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, opposite Katrina Kaif. However, the movie is scheduled to be released on March 2020. Today morning, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him in a dapper look. His latest photo is helping us to beat the Monday Blues.

Akshay Kumar captioned his picture as, "#MondayBlues"

Check Akshay Kumar's latest post

#MondayBlues 💙

Akshay Kumar has a lot many movies in his kitty. The actor will be seen shaking legs with Katrina Kaif and romancing all the way with her in the official remake of his own song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song is originally from the movie Mohra and will be recreated for Sooryansi. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Not just this, Akshay Kumar will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Good News. The movie also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey. It is rumoured to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Both the movies are scheduled to release in the year 2020.

