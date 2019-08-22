Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding pics go viral- Check out here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding had been the biggest news of the Bollywood town. Bachchan's are the most popular and famous family of the industry and Aishwarya Rai being Miss World would grab the limelight when it comes to their wedding. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in the year 2007 and their wedding was a private affair with only close family and friends invited to it. Recently, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram account to share some of the rarest pictures of Jn. Bachchan's wedding.

Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla have completed 33 years of their designer label, thus, they are walking down the memory lane and keep sharing some of their old memories with their followers. A few days ago, they shared the inside pictures of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding and reminded us of how fashion trends come, go and come back again.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote, "2007: Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme! The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli as well as resham lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette. @amitabhbachchan @shwetabachchan @navyananda #33YearsOfAJSK"

Sharing Abhishek Bachchan's wedding day pictures, they wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan was royalty personified on the day of his wedding with Aishwarya Rai. His Sherwani was a work of art realized in a fabulous geometric Vasli pattern. The inner kurta had self-tailoring and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. His jooties too, featured indulgent embroidery and his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue that had dreamy gota details.

Mothers often come to Abu Sandeep with a picture of this ensemble, wanting their sons to wear an identical Sherwani for their big day. "

Coming to the third post, which is of their Sangeet, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote, "Abhishek is matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details."

Spotting Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan dancing in the Sangeet ceremony of their son Abhishek, is a wonderful sight. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were blessed by a baby girl in the year 2011 and named her Aaradhya.

