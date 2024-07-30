Vikrant Massey reunites with 'Broken But Beautiful S1' director Santosh Singh for 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vikrant Massey reunites with 'BBB S1' director for his next film

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey is in a lot of discussions these days for his upcoming films. He has been counted among the talented actors of Hindi cinema. However, now he is moving fast towards establishing himself as a commercial actor as well in the industry through his films. He was also well-liked in the recently released films '12th Fail' and Jio Cinema's 'Blackout'. and now there is good news for the fans of the actor. The actor is pairing up with his old director for a new project.

Vikrant Massey's next!

Vikrant has many good projects at this time. He is the busiest talented actor in the industry right now. He is going to work with 'Strategy: Balakot and Beyond director Santosh Singh in 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan'. It is worth noting that Vikrant and Santosh have previously worked together in 'Broken But Beautiful Season 1', which proved to be quite successful.

About the film

'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan' will be based on the famous and popular short story of Ruskin Bond. Santosh Singh received a lot of praise for "Strategy: Balakot and Beyond". In such a situation, the audience has high expectations from this film as well. This film promises to take the audience on an emotional journey through its story and music.

Vikrant Massey will be seen in the role of a blind musician. Through this character, his fans can see the actor's brilliant acting skills. Passion and human emotions will be shown very beautifully in the film, which is full of its original story. Apart from this, the music of the film is going to make it even more beautiful.

On the work front

Talking about the work front of both, director Santosh Singh is busy these days with the release of his upcoming comedy film 'Nausikhye'. Abhimanyu Dasani, Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwantri will be seen in the lead roles in this film. At the same time, Vikrant Massey is also preparing for the release of his next film 'Phir Aai Haseen Dilruba'. In this film, he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill. The film will be released on Netflix on August 9. He also has Ektaa Kapoor's The Sabarmati Report in the pipeline.

