The Sky Is Pink Box Office collection Day 5: Priyanka Chopra's film suffers downfall on Tuesday

Priyanka Chopra recently made her comeback through Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Her fans were pretty excited for the same however the film has not managed to garner charming box office numbers. Despite getting a great response from the critics, the film was off to a slow start of Rs 2.50 crore on its opening day.

On the second day of its release, it earned Rs 4 crore and maintained the same collection on Sunday. However, on day 4, it fell flat with a collection of Rs 1.30 crore. As per the latest updates, the film has suffered a downfall on its fifth day as well and has earned Rs 1 crore. The film has got a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) during its world premiere.

Sharing the collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz."

