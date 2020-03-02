Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu's film earns decent numbers on the opening Sunday

Last Friday saw the release of the much-talked-about Anubhav Sinha film Thappad. The movie featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead depicted a powerful message of domestic violence prevalent in many houses of our country. It was the story of Amrita who one day after getting slapped by her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) decides to end it once and for all. Not just the trailer, the film got appreciated by the critics and the audience not just for its plot but also for the impressive performances by the actors. Talking about the box office collections, the film managed to rake in Rs 3.07 crore on the opening day. The opening weekend is crucial for a film and so was the case with this one.

If the latest reports by Box Office India are to be believed, then this drama film has earned decent numbers on its opening Sunday. The reports stated, "Thappad had decent numbers on Sunday as it collected in the 6.50 crore nett range giving it a weekend of 14 crore nett plus. The growth on Sunday was good at 30-35% especially for this type of film."

The film has previously collected Rs 3.07 crore on Friday and Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday making its total collection to Rs 8.12 crore. The numbers were shared by Taran Adarsh on Twitter as he wrote, "#Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz."

Thappad was declared tax-free by Madhya Pradesh Government for a few months. In an announcement made on Tuesday, the M.P. government gave Thappad exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message.

It was crucial for the film to work well seeing the competition it is facing from previously released films- Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

