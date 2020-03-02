Monday, March 02, 2020
     
Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu's film earns decent numbers on the opening Sunday

The recently released Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati starrer Thappad is collecting decent numbers at the box office. Sunday's collections for the Anubhav Sinha directorial happen to be crucial.

New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2020 8:06 IST
Last Friday saw the release of the much-talked-about Anubhav Sinha film Thappad. The movie featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead depicted a powerful message of domestic violence prevalent in many houses of our country. It was the story of Amrita who one day after getting slapped by her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) decides to end it once and for all. Not just the trailer, the film got appreciated by the critics and the audience not just for its plot but also for the impressive performances by the actors. Talking about the box office collections, the film managed to rake in Rs 3.07 crore on the opening day. The opening weekend is crucial for a film and so was the case with this one. 

If the latest reports by Box Office India are to be believed, then this drama film has earned decent numbers on its opening Sunday. The reports stated, "Thappad had decent numbers on Sunday as it collected in the 6.50 crore nett range giving it a weekend of 14 crore nett plus. The growth on Sunday was good at 30-35% especially for this type of film."

“मालूम है आपको सहारे की ज़रूरत नहीं है, मैं बस साथ देने आया हूँ “ that day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is! He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring 😜) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD ! ❤️🤗 @anubhavsinhaa

The film has previously collected Rs 3.07 crore on Friday and Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday making its total collection to Rs 8.12 crore. The numbers were shared by Taran Adarsh on Twitter as he wrote, "#Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz."

Thappad was declared tax-free by Madhya Pradesh Government for a few months. In an announcement made on Tuesday, the M.P. government gave Thappad exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message. 

 

It was crucial for the film to work well seeing the competition it is facing from previously released films- Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. 

Watch Thappad Trailer:

