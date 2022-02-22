Tehran: John Abraham shares first poster of his action thriller, set for Republic Day 2023 release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEJOHNABRAHAM John Abraham shares first poster of Tehran

John Abraham is back to rule the big screens in his action avatar. The actor on Tuesday announced another action-thriller film 'Tehran' and treated fans with the first poster. Directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, the film is inspired by true events. Tehran is slated to have a Republic Day release next year- 26 January 2023. A Maddock Films production in association with, Bake my Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

Sharing the poster, John Abraham said, "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!"

Apart from this, John Abraham will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for the first time. The buzz around the film is increasing with every update.

John also has 'Attack' ready for release. The film was slated to release in January this year but had to be postponed again due to the third wave of Covid. The actor had earlier shared a teaser of the film also starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

The teaser promised an action-packed saga of a supercop whose singular focus is to ward off terrorist threats on Indian soil. Ahead of the teaser release, John deleted all his Instagram posts without revealing the reason. Although he removed all of his pictures and videos along with his profile image, he had not deleted his Instagram Reels.