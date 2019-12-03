Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
Tanhaji Shankara Re Shankara song: It's Ajay Devgn Vs Saif Ali Khan in this visually stunning track

The first song of the Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji is titled Shankara Re Shankara. Watch it here:

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2019 12:24 IST
Tanhaji Shankara Re Shankara song
After the electrifying trailer, the first song of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is now out. Titled Shankara Re Shankara, the track features Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Ajay Devgn's dancing skills are on point and Saif Ali Khan's expressions can't be missed,

Sharing Tanhaji Shankara Re Shankara song, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Danke ki chot par bajega ek hi naara, #ShankaraReShankara! Song out now. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior".

The song is full off some epic dance moves and the choreography looks impressive. The track  also has Ajay Devgn's character speaking about courage.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol, with Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar in supporting roles.

 As for the film's release, Tanhaji is all set to release on January 10, 2020. It will be clashing with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak which is also slated to hit the screens on the same date

