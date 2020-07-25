Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJINI712DHONI Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara leaked online by TamilRockers even after being free to watch on Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara was the most awaited film of the year, which made its make its digital release on July 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m on Disney+ Hotstar The film is free to watch for viewers in India, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The makers also mentioned that the film will be free for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the platform. However, the film has been leaked online by piracy giants Tamilrockers. The leaked version is apparently available in HD quality and is also free to download. Dil Bechara, landed on torrent websites, such as TamilRockers, within hours of its official release

The love story is based on American Writer John Green’s wildly popular novel, The Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the debut of the 23-year-old Indian actor and model, Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role. It is also late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film.

The director mentioned that, he was in the middle of finishing the film for release and was working on the trailer. He claimed that looking at Sushant every day while working on the final edits of the film was very difficult. The debutant director claimed that his feelings are very hazy at the moment. He also added that he didn’t know what to feel, happy or sad. Finally, Mukesh Chhabra mentioned that the meaning of Dil Bechara changed for him since Sushant’s death.

Dil Bechara follows the story of Kizie Basu, a teenager who is fighting thyroid cancer when she meets Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny. Manny, played by Sushant, has previously suffered from osteosarcoma and is in remission. Kizie, played by Sanjana Sanghi, initially distances herself from Manny as she finds him insufferable, but they bond over movies and music and eventually fall in love. When Kizie's health deteriorates, she and Manny go to Paris to fulfil her last wish of visiting the beautiful European city. According to the reports by a media portal, before Mukesh Chhabra became a director, Sushant Singh Rajput had promised to be a part of the film that Mukesh would decide to make his directorial debut with.

