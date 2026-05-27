When Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol's unseen photos from son Karan Deol's wedding went viral

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol married Pooja Deol in 1984. While the Gadar 2 actor and most of his family members belong to showbiz, Pooja has mostly chosen to stay away from the limelight. In a rare occasion, she was clicked with her husband at the Mumbai airport last evening, and fans have been raving about spotting them together.

This takes us back in time when Pooja posed for a beautiful family photo at her son Karan Deol's wedding.

Throwback photos of Pooja Deol with family

A few days after marrying longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in a grand wedding ceremony in 2023, Karan Deol shared a fresh set of unseen pictures from the celebrations on social media. The photos quickly caught fans’ attention as they featured several members of the Deol family, including Sunny Deol’s wife, Pooja Deol, who is rarely seen in public.

Dressed in festive outfits, Pooja appeared alongside veteran actor Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, in one of the family portraits. Karan’s uncles Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol, along with his younger brother Rajveer Deol, were also seen enjoying the celebrations in the pictures. Sharing the post, Karan wrote, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness." Take a look:

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol airport appearance goes viral

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol also made a rare public appearance with wife Pooja Deol at the airport on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The actor kept his look simple in a shirt and denims, while Pooja opted for a white top paired with black pants. Since Pooja largely stays away from media attention, the couple’s appearance together grabbed attention online.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol were clicked at the airport together

Sunny and Pooja got married in 1984 and are parents to two sons, Karan and Rajveer. On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Jaat alongside Randeep Hooda. He will next be seen in films like Batwara 1947, Ramayana, and Gabru.

Also read: Sunny Deol makes rare appearance with wife Pooja at the airport, pics go viral