Sonam Kapoor bags lead role in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Blind

Sonam Kapoor to play the lead role in Blind

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be playing a visually impaired character in the Hindi remake of the 2011 South Korean crime thriller film Blind. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who will be the creative producer of the film, calls it an "out-and-out female-hero story". Sujoy's friend Shome Makhija is directing the movie

Sonam was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor. The film tanked at the box office and also, failed to garner critical appreciation.

The actress has earlier told IANS: "I haven't done any action and horror films, so these are the two genres I would love to explore. It would be so different and exciting for me because I haven't done anything on action. So, one of these two genres would be interesting to try out."

Meanwhile, Sujoy Ghosh's last release was Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. The mystery thriller, produced by Shah Rukh Khan went on to mint over Rs 100 crores.

(With IANS inputs)