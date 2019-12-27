Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 grows strongly at box office, earns 126 crore after 7 days

Superstar Salman Khan's latest release Dabangg 3 is leaving no stones unturned in breaking the box office collection. After becoming the 15th consecutive film that has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, the film is still roaring with its numbers. The action-comedy which released on December 20 made a total earning of Rs 119 crore after six days of its release on Wednesday. Interestingly, despite being weekdays, it has managed to earn reasonable numbers of 7 crore nett on the seventh day, making its total to Rs 126 crore.

A report in Box Office India stated, "The film has collected around 113.50 crore nett in the first week and with this Thursday business there is a chance the film can be an Average fare if it can do decent business in week two." The film is now expected to face tough competition from Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

Sharing the box office collections of day 6, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Dabangg3 gets a boost due to #Christmas holiday on Day 6... However, the overall growth on a *big holiday* should’ve been more than what it is... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 119.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions."

Dabangg 3, despite the fact that it released amid anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests, managed to hold its ground and shone brightly at the box office. The film directed by Prabhu Deva features Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kiccha Sudip in pivotal roles. IndiaTV review of the film states, "The film gives a fresh take on what made Chulbul Pandey the 'Robinhood' that he is today. A love story, a tragedy and vengeance -- 'Dabangg 3' has all the elements of an archetypal masala potboiler."

