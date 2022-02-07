Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SALMANKHAN/POOJAHEGDE Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' locks Eid 2023 release

Good news for Salman Khan fans! The much-awaited project of the superstar 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will now release on Eid 2023. The announcement was made on Monday by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who wrote on Instagram, "#Xclusiv... SALMAN KHAN - SAJID NADIADWALA ARRIVING ON EID 2023... #SajidNadiadwala’s #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde - to release in *cinemas* on #Eid 2023... Directed by #FarhadSamji." The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same. For those unversed, the most-anticipated project is directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Have a look at the post here:

The official announcement of Pooja's casting was made by the director-producer's banner Nadiadwala Grandson. "We are elated to welcome back @hegdepooja to the #NGEFamily, as she joins #SajidNadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' starring @BeingSalmanKhan directed by @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial" the production house tweeted.

In a statement, Nadiadwala said the 29-year-old actor is the "best fit" for the female lead part in the movie. "After working with Pooja in 'Housefull 4', we felt she is the best fit for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. It's her first time pairing with Salman, which will get freshness to the story. She has a very good screen presence and outstanding work ethics too," he said.

In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar. The look is currently being decided upon. It also stars Pooja Hegde. She is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.

The film is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.