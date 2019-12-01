Salman Khan & Sara Ali Khan could be starring together in Anand L. Rai's next & we are all here for it

Sara Ali Khan is no doubtedly one of the most popular upcoming stars of the younger generation in Bollywood. Not only is she the most promising actresses in the B-town, it is her 'heart of gold' and humility that make her stand out from the rest. Her debut movie Kedarnath as well as Simbaa were commercial hits that established her as a star. But it is her humility that needs to be commended in spite of her coming from such influential background, so much so that Sara Ali Khan meets filmmakers without any airs and requests to work in their films.

Sara was recently spotted at director Aanand L. Rai's office. It has since been speculated that she wants to be a part of Anand L. Rai's next for which the director is in talks actor Salman Khan to play the lead role. A source close to Deccan Chronicle almost confirmed the news saying, “She has made a list of filmmakers who she wants to work with, and Aanand L. Rai is on top of that list. Aanand is now trying to make a film with Salman Khan and Sara is very keen to be a part of that project as well, and that is the reason she visited the filmmaker on Friday,” the source said.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan, and it is scheduled to release in 2020. He will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel of Love Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aaryan.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor is currently shooting for Bigg Boss and is super busy with Dabangg 3 promotions that is all set to release on the 20th of December. The movie stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles. Another movie that he is a part of is Radhe: India’s Most Wanted, all set to release on Eid 2020.

If the talks workout, this new Jodi would be a delight to watch on the big screens.

