Ranbir Kapoor is mirror image of Rishi Kapoor in this throwback photo. Seen yet?

Image Source : PINTEREST Ranbir Kapoor is a spitting image of his father Rishi Kapoor in this picture

Ranbir Kapoor is the ultimate heartthrob of the nation. It has been more than a decade since his debut in Bollywood but his charm hasn't faded a bit. In fact, it has grown many folds over the years. Lately, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Ranbir from his teenage days. With this picture, we came to know where he got his good looks from. Of course, his father Rishi Kapoor. If there is anyone who can match up the charm and good looks of the late actor is none other than his son Ranbir.

Check out the photo below:

Image Source : PINTEREST Ranbir Kapoor is a spitting image of his father Rishi Kapoor in this picture



Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he succumbed to his ailment.

The actor's last film titled Sharmaji Namkeen is expected to release next year. As the shoot of the movie is still pending, makers plan to present the veteran actor's last film to the audience by 2021. Sharmaji Namkeen is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man.

On a related note, Ranbir is currently dating Alia Bhatt. The actress was with Ranbir and his family throughout their difficult time. Mourning the demise of Rishi Kapoor, Alia shared a poignant eulogy on social media after his death. “What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you,” Alia wrote.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage