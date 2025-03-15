Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to Bollywood after four years with SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'SSMB29' Priyanka Chopra announces her highly anticipated return to Bollywood after four years, starring in SS Rajamouli's epic film SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu.

In a delightful Holi surprise for her fans, Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra has announced her return to Indian cinema after a gap of four years. The actress, busy with a string of Hollywood projects, will be seen in the much-anticipated film SSMB29, directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka shared the exciting news on social media with a heartfelt message, stating that this year’s Holi was celebrated on the set of her new film. She also posted pictures from the set, where she was seen surrounded by co-stars and crew. "This is a work Holi for us," Priyanka wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!"

A glorious homecoming after four years

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood film The White Tiger, released on Netflix in 2021, where she played a pivotal role alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Since then, Priyanka has been largely focusing on her Hollywood career, starring in big-ticket projects like The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, and Love Again.

Now, after a four-year hiatus, Priyanka is finally back in the Indian film industry, and her fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Her next project, SSMB29, marks her highly-anticipated comeback, and it's already generating immense buzz across social media and fan clubs.

SS Rajamouli's grand vision

Priyanka will share the screen with the superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his massive popularity in Telugu cinema. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a significant role, and fans are eagerly awaiting the on-screen chemistry between these celebrated actors.

The movie is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who made history with his blockbuster films Baahubali and RRR. Rajamouli's latest venture is expected to be another epic. While the film is touted to be a historical mythology drama, very little is known about the plot.

In true Rajamouli style, the director has kept the details under wraps, adding to the growing intrigue surrounding the film. Even the film’s title remains a closely guarded secret, with "SSMB29" being a temporary name.

A star-studded affair

While the secrecy around the storyline is still intact, the star power behind the film is undeniable. With Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu leading the cast, alongside a strong supporting ensemble, SSMB29 promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. The film is also expected to feature grand sets and cutting-edge visual effects, a hallmark of Rajamouli's filmmaking style.

As Priyanka begins shooting for the film, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates. The actress’s Instagram post has already gone viral, with fans showering her with love and excitement for her return to Indian cinema.

SSMB29 is expected to be released in multiple languages, and given the star power of the cast and the creative genius of Rajamouli, this film is poised to become one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema.

For now, fans can only guess about the grandeur and scale of the film, as Priyanka Chopra's journey back to Bollywood continues to unfold. Stay tuned for more updates as we witness the magic of SSMB29 unfold on the big screen.