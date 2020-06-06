Neha Dhupia: Felt freedom and fear after morning run

Image Source : NEHA DHUPIA/ INSTAGRAM Neha Dhupia

Few relaxations in lockdown restrictions have come as a relief for many. Actress Neha Dhupia went out for jogging early morning, but returned home with fear as many people outside were not following the basic safety measures. Neha took to Instagram to chronicle her experience of stepping out for an early morning run after almost 80 days. Alongside a couple of selfies, Neha wrote, "Went out for a run this morning after about 80 days... was a mixed bag of emotions somewhere between freedom and fear". The actress said that she felt "free also because after ages I got onto my early morning run route and waved to my usual bhajji wala and fruit wala".

She then went on to add, "Freedom because I was outdoors and breathing in clean air and that too of a quality that I had never done in my city before, freedom because I could feel the little drizzle on my shoulders as my favourite music played in my ears, freedom because my feet were willing to take me on any route close to home till they got tired and freedom in a strange way because I had a mask on and kept a safe distance from everyone".

"I acknowledged the usual runners at that time who till date I have never been acquainted to but yes we share the same route and time and we know we exist. I felt free as I splashed through the puddles and that put a smile on my face," she wrote.

She further added, "I felt fear because people were out and still were not wearing masks. I did remind a few from a distance though, felt fear also because the spirit of mumbai was missing... it didn't feel as safe as it used to, felt fear about things coming back to normal ... will they ever ??"

In the images, which are accompanied with the post, Neha is seen in gymwear, mask and a cap.

Earlier this week, the actress used her Instagram account to remind people that only the lockdown has come to an end and not the virus. She asked the people to continue practising social distancing, keep washing hands and sanitising regularly.

"The bigger worry begins now with the lockdown opening...The virus has not come to an end..Only the lockdown has. Please practice all the things we have been speaking about these past few months #socialdistancing #handwashing wearing a mask and #stayhomestaysafe and step out only if you must," she wrote on Instagram stories.

