When Manmohan Desai brought Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar together for a song

Manmohan Desai death anniversary: When Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar ad Mukesh came together for a song in his film.

Manmohan Desai's was Bollywood biggest commercial director, his films were a guarantee of success and the biggest of the stars wanted to work with him.From Amitabh Bachchan to Rishi Kapoor to other stars of the 70s and the 80s everyone wanted to feature in a Manmohann Desai films. Popularly known as Manji, Manmohan Desai's films were a grand affair, portraying larger than life on screens, he knew exactly what would work with the audience. Everyone respected him and there was rarely anyone who could say a no to him. On his death anniversary today (March 1), we will tell you an incident when Manji brought together the biggest legends of Bollywood's playback singing together for a song.

One of the many hits of Manmohan Desai, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna starrer Amar Akbar Anthony was a special film. The film had the top actors of its era but did you know it also has a special feat in its name?

Manmohan Desai left no stones unturned to make his film grand if the script required it to be, he would go the extra mile. For 'Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' song in Amar Akbar Anthony, Manmohan Desai brought together the legends Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Mukesh together.

When the great Manmohan Desai got Kishore Kumar, Mohd Rafi, Mukesh & Lata Mangeshkar, to sing "Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar Kya Kare", for film 'Amar Akbar Anthony' , composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.



AMAR AKBAR ANTHONY : released today in 1977 pic.twitter.com/1ZOULYQmAZ — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) May 27, 2019

He used three different male singers to voice the three leads of the film while Lata sang for the voices of female leads of the film. The song was composed by ace music directors Laxmikant-Pyarelal. This was the only time that these legends came together for a song, this feat was never repeated making the song all the more special.

Desai started his career as a filmmaker in 1957 with Janam Janam Ke Phere and in his career that lasted over 3.5 decades he delivered many hits that include the names of Dharam Veer, Bluff Master, Parvarish, Suhaag, Mard and others. His last film as a producer was 1993 release Anmol. Manmohan Desai left for his heavenly abode on March 1, 1994