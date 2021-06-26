Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Making weekend plans with your kids? Don’t miss these 8 Netflix films and series

Weekend is here! Grab your summer drinks and lounge in your pajamas with your kids and family to watch your favourite series and films together. Turn your summer weekends into a Netflix party with these popular stories:

Wish Dragon [Film]:

Explore the fairytale life of Din, a teenager, who is on a quest to connect with his long-lost childhood best friend Lina and stumbles across a powerful wish-granting dragon, Long. This enchanting series sets off with Din and Long’s hilarious journey through modern day Shanghai in search of Lina, where they are forced to explore the magic of possibilities and answer some of life‘s biggest questions. Din must choose what really matters to him when given the choice to wish for anything.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 [Film]:

Are you a pet lover? This colorful animated sequel explores the life of Max, the spoiled Terrier dog, who faces new fears and changing relationship dynamics with his owner, Katie, who now has a baby. It also explores the bonds between pets and the families that love them and answers the much asked question: What are your pets doing when you’re not at home?

Skater Girl [Film]:

Have you wanted to learn how to skateboard? Let's skate through this inspiring adventure with Prerna a.k.a Skater Girl, a local teen from a remote village of Rajasthan who discovers her life-changing passion for skateboarding. Watch as she sets out on an uphill battle and decides between conforming to society's expectations or living out her dream of competing in the National Skateboarding Championship.

Yes Day [Film]:

Dive into the lives of the American parents, Carlos and Allison, who are tired of saying ‘No’ to their three kids and decide to give them a “YES DAY”, where the children make up the rules for 24 hours and the parents cannot say ‘no’. Little do they know that the adventures that follow will bring the family closer to each other than ever before.

Mighty Little Bheem [Series]:

A cute and colourful series set in India, Mighty Little Bheem is the perfect combination of laughter, adventure and mischief. It centers around a toddler, inspired from the mythological character Bheem, who with his boundless curiosity and extraordinary might amazes his friends and everyone else around him.

StarBeam [Series]:

Are your kids obsessed with superheroes and their magic powers? Then StarBeam is the show for your kid. This colorful animated series revolves around the life of the 8 year-old Zoey who has a secret Identity and is responsible for keeping the people of Somerset safe. Watch as she transforms into StarBeam, a kid-sized superhero, who leaps into action to protect the people of her town from mischievous villains.

Alvinnn!!! And the Chipmunks [Series]:

Everyone's favorite chipmunks, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore are back and better than ever. Raised by their single father Dave, the three rockstar brothers will take you on a rollercoaster ride of music, laughter, and adventures that often get them into mischief but nevertheless will teach them plenty of valuable lessons on their way to fame.

Motu Patlu [Series]:

Set in the beautiful city of Furfuri, the awesome twosome, Motu and Patlu are as similar as chalk and cheese. Their love for anything adventurous always gets them into trouble, very often because of Motu’s clumsiness. Catch them on their journey as they bravely overcome the hurdles with the help of their friends.